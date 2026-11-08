By now, you’ve all heard about Democrats’ landslide victory in the U.S. midterm elections, so I won’t spend much time on that. However, it’s worth noting that, contrary to what many feared, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he has no immediate plans to launch strikes on Iran following the midterms. Trump and other members of his administration have acknowledged that the unpopular war might have cost them the election, and there’s even chatter that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth might be on the chopping block.

On this side of the pond, many are concerned that a lame-duck Trump will unleash his fury on the rest of the world in an effort to show strength. People worry about how Trump may approach NATO, Ukraine, Iran, and the world in general, using the executive powers that are difficult for Congress to restrain. But for now, at least, the response to Republicans' historic electoral defeat seems somewhat subdued. Let’s hope that lasts.

An old man stops to buy churros as the evening light fades in Madrid. Spotted during a recent walk.

Meanwhile, I recently returned to Germany after a brief trip to Madrid to visit family. While there, I took the opportunity to wander around the protest camps erected around Puerta del Sol, the city's main tourist and commercial hub that serves as Kilómetro Cero, the point from which all radial roads in Spain are measured.

The demonstrators I spoke to let me into the camp to take photos. They described their demands for affordable housing and an end to the impunity of Vulture Funds, or Fondos Buitre in Spanish, which have swept up Spain's private rental market and aggressively raised rents. Those funds, combined with short-term rentals like Airbnb, have made housing unaffordable for many.

One of Madrid’s most famous landmarks.

Spain is also facing a housing shortage. The country’s economy has been growing quickly in recent years, attracting more workers to urban centres. While millions of houses sit empty in rural parts of Spain, the country needs roughly 700,000 additional units in areas where people can find jobs. Nevertheless, construction companies still fear a repeat of the 2008 recession, when overbuilding caused Spain’s property bubble to burst and left millions of homes empty. The cost of building materials has also risen precipitously post-Covid, as it has worldwide, making it less profitable to build new housing units. Together, these factors have made it harder to incentivise construction.

As I’ve written previously, Berlin has very similar problems. However, unlike Berlin, Madrid doesn’t have strong protections for people with existing rental contracts. In Spain, your contract can be renewed every 5-7 years, and nothing stops a landlord from raising the rent by 10, 20, or even 100 per cent when offering you a new contract. That essentially limits how long you can stay in your home if you cannot afford a significant rent increase. Having to look for a new place to live every 5 years is exhausting and impossible for many.

A sign calls on people whose rental contracts are about to end to join a local housing assembly and reject evictions and rent hikes.

After the recent high-profile case of a disabled 87-year-old woman evicted from her longtime home because she couldn’t afford the rent hike, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government put forward several emergency proposals to address these issues. Those included extending some rental contracts, limiting rent increases, restricting purchases by vulture funds, and curbing seasonal rentals like Airbnb. However, the conservative People’s Party (PP), the far-right Vox, and the Catalan pro-independence party Junts rejected the decrees, causing Sánchez to call a snap election for the end of November.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear whether a strong electoral mandate, which is anyway unlikely, could produce real change. Many of the proposed measures, including rental price caps and eviction protections, were already signed into law in Spain in 2023. However, the country’s decentralised political system means that regions governed by the right, including Madrid, led by the centre-right PP’s Isabel Díaz Ayuso, can simply choose not to enact the law. Most of Spain’s PP-led regions did not implement the rent caps in the 2023 Ley de Vivienda, for example.

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Ayuso’s economically liberal government argues that the only solution is to build more housing. However, activists counter that more housing without legal protections won’t fix the problem, since the new units could be used for short-term holiday rentals or luxury apartments most cannot afford.

Photos I took of the protest camps in Sol

Given this reality, it makes sense that young people camped out in the city centre and demanded change.

Authorities evicted the camps on Tuesday, and now everyone has gone home to prepare for a general strike on November 11. Spain’s major labour unions and tenants associations will lead the 24-hour strike, calling for more access to affordable housing and wage increases, among other demands.

Needless to say, between the strike and the elections, the next month will be crucial for Spain.

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What I’m reading:

Graffiti calling for a general strike, spotted on a walk in Madrid.

• The designer and photographer Harley Weir travelled around Romania, shooting photos of powerful women who identify as witches.

• Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev privately in Washington, the U.S. president told reporters, adding that Russia’s war with Ukraine is close to being settled in a deal that “might involve all of Europe.” NBC has a write-up.

• Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau said they believed senior security and law enforcement officials were involved in covering up a major fraud scheme involving a network of illegal businesses ranging from scam centres to drugs, Reuters reports.

• For those who read Serbian, there’s a website called ‘Raspad Sistema’, or the fall of the system, that is tracking the arrests and resignations of former government officials.

• In Serbia, eight serving and one former police officer were arrested over the alleged abuse of students during Serbia’s anti-government protests last year, AFP reports.

• Montenegro and Albania are calling on NATO to send experts to fight Russian disinformation as Moscow ramps up social media campaigns targeting the two countries, Politico Europe reports.

• Montenegro could conclude EU accession negotiations this year, while Ukraine will likely obtain membership after Moldova, according to the European Commission’s latest enlargement report.

• Armenia could formally apply to join the EU in 2027 or 2028, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Euronews.

• The U.S. is backing a quick resumption of Russian natural-gas sales to Europe via pipelines running through Ukraine as part of negotiations aimed at securing an energy ceasefire ahead of the coming winter, the Wall Street Journal reports.

• The U.S. is pressing Lithuania to open a port to allow potash to be exported from Belarus, despite European sanctions, Politico Europe reports.

• Incumbent President and former MEP Iliana Yotova won Bulgaria’s presidential election with 57% of the runoff vote, in an outcome that will strengthen Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s grip on power, Bloomberg reports.

• Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland has launched a “special operation” involving counterterrorism police, intelligence officers, and increased border security on its northern frontier with Russia, the New York Times reports.

• The Polish Internal Security Agency said Polish authorities arrested four people on charges of spying for Russian intelligence services and providing them with military components, and two others accused of participating in an organised criminal group have been placed under “non-custodial preventive measures.” Reuters has the story.

• The European Commission has effectively backed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in an escalating court crisis which lines him up against the country’s nationalist president and his allies, Rapporteur reports.

• Moscow has seized on Poland’s constitutional standoff in its effort to weaken Europe’s support for Ukraine, the New York Times reports.

• Hungary will begin releasing tens of thousands of communist-era secret police records, raising fears that individuals could be publicly branded as informants without sufficient evidence, Rapporteur reports.

• Belgium’s parliament approved a law allowing police to enter the homes of suspected undocumented migrants who have ignored orders to leave the country, Reuters reports.

• Brussels would be flexible on letting Britain stay out of the euro and the Schengen area if it applied to rejoin the European Union, two EU officials familiar with the bloc’s approach told Politico Europe.

• French trade unions went on strike across cities in a renewed challenge to French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports.

• The United Kingdom’s police said 325 people had been arrested during a protest supporting the banned Palestine Action group outside the U.S. embassy in London, the BBC reports.

• A group of senior Israeli ex-military officials helped Palestinian farmers harvest olives in a gesture of solidarity amid an upsurge in militant settler violence targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Reuters has the story.

• President Trump said that the U.S. would cut off military aid to Israel by the end of the year, suggesting the expected phaseout of grants could occur much faster than expected, the Wall Street Journal reports.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position in the post-election battle weakened after an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party withheld support for any nominee and an Arab-led party endorsed his main opponent, Reuters reports.

• The United States plans to use peace diplomacy in Myanmar as a way to expand U.S. influence and potentially gain access to the country’s rare-earth deposits, according to a recently published State Department strategy document.

• Macao pro-democracy former lawmaker Au Kam San was sentenced to 12½ years in prison in the first national security case following a closed-door trial that raised concerns about fairness, the Associated Press reports.

• The heart of India’s capital was transformed into a sprawling scene of mass resistance to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a coalition of India’s centrist and left-wing opposition parties organised what appeared to be among the largest demonstrations since he took power more than a decade ago, the New York Times reports.

• The United Nations’ long-running peacekeeping mission for the disputed Western Sahara ceased operations after 35 years, as a result of a U.S.-Russia standoff at UN headquarters, the Associated Press reports.

• The United Arab Emirates hired Colombian mercenaries to fight alongside the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, according to a confidential report submitted to the UN Security Council and obtained by the New York Times.

• Venezuela’s military last week launched a deadly attack on the Colombian rebel army, the National Liberation Army, with the help of U.S. intelligence and drones, the New York Times reports.

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