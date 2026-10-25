The world has been enthralled this week by images of protests and riots in France. French President Emmanuel Macron deployed around 70,000 police and gendarmes nationwide as the country geared up for more demonstrations. And on the streets of Berlin, I overheard a man on the phone this weekend excitedly discussing the next French revolution.

It makes sense that this is getting attention. France is Europe’s third-largest economy, and these protests are being framed as the most significant since 1968, when student demonstrations and general strikes nearly brought down the government of then-President Charles de Gaulle. Those protests were later immortalised in cultural works like Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci’s 2003 film The Dreamers, ensuring they remained in our collective consciousness decades later. Someone can just mention 1968, and most people still know what they mean.

As a university student filled with revolutionary fervour, I admit I enjoyed the film. In retrospect, though, I recognise that, like so many of Bertolucci’s works, the students are overly romanticised and sexualised in a way that’s gratuitous and a little cringey. But that’s beside the point. This isn’t about male directors; it’s about the way we interpret protests and politics.

A photo from Paris, sent by my friend, the musician and sound engineer Aurélien Thome.

Over the last weeks of demonstrations, I’ve noticed a baffling trend. First, U.S. President Donald Trump, a man unknown for his factual portrayal of events, started blaming the protests on immigration, claiming that France must “close the border” to prevent the Muslim hordes from committing violence. Then his Vice President, JD Vance, began echoing those claims.

At first, I laughed at their comments. After all, French students began demonstrating against chronic underfunding of education and poor school conditions. How could the Trump administration possibly relate this to its obsession with immigration?

But then I saw those comments were gaining traction. The Kremlin started parroting those talking points, describing the protests in similar terms to the MAGA movement, as a sign of Western civilisation's decline due to an influx of immigrants and a Huntington-esque clash of civilisations. I saw posts on social media in which people admonished the French, telling them that this is what they get for supporting Palestinians and inviting terror into their midst.

Some European leaders, rather than pushing back, seemed to jump on the bandwagon. Peter Magyar, Hungary’s new, ostensibly more pro-EU leader, argued on social media that “perhaps it is now clear to everyone why Hungary advocates the strictest possible approach to migration.” Poland’s Donald Tusk said something similar. Politicians from France’s far-right gave interviews hinting at the protesters’ “profile”, a clear suggestion about their ethnic background.

I began texting people in France, baffled. Where was this narrative coming from? What have migrants to do with anything? Most people shrugged, unimpressed by world leaders' obvious attempt to deflect and scapegoat. No one seemed as surprised or outraged as I was.

At the time of writing this, however, news emerged of a deadly shooting in France that the mayor of Paris said was a “racist, probably Islamophobic” attack.

The narrative around the French protests reminds me of a similar discussion currently taking place in Berlin.

While much ink has been spilt about the far-right Alternative für Deutschland’s recent electoral success in places like Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, international media has paid less attention to the Left’s recent victory in the city-state of Berlin.

Around 25.7 per cent of Berlin’s voters threw their weight behind Die Linke, Germany’s left-wing party, in the recent local elections. In my neighbourhood specifically, over 55 per cent of voters supported Die Linke.

Elif Erlap, Die Linke’s candidate for mayor, was born in Germany to Turkish parents. She could be Berlin’s first mayor of migrant descent, an extraordinary fact in a city where around 25 per cent of the population is foreign.

Erlap ran on a platform focused entirely on affordability and Berlin’s housing crisis. I’ve written about how stressful it was to find housing in Berlin, and this is one of the top issues on residents' minds. Most people don’t believe they could find a new flat if they had to look.

Die Linke ran on reinforcing rent caps, expropriating large corporate landlords, and building more affordable housing.

You can argue for or against those methods, and only time will tell whether they will be implemented or solve the housing crisis. But those were the policies many Berliners voted for.

Now, coalition talks are underway, and Die Linke will likely form a government with the Green Party and the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

But instead of focusing on party platforms, the media furore around coalition talks has been entirely focused on tenuous allegations of anti-Semitism in the Die Linke party and the appearance of a couple of bad apples, including one member of a Lebanese organised crime family, at a local Die Linke election party.

If you’ve been reading the German media, you would be excused for believing that Islamists and terror sympathisers will soon take over the government in Berlin. This discourse is fundamentally unserious and ignores the concerns of the residents who voted for the Left.

I’m not sure what to make of all this. It seems that, instead of working to fix societal problems, many in Europe prefer to scaremonger and blame foreigners. No wonder the MAGA movement is fueling this rhetoric, which mimics its own approach to Latin Americans and refugees.

But blaming foreigners and ethnic minorities is lazy politics.

Over the last few weeks, Europe has seen major youth-led protests in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Greece, and Albania. They all focused on the cost of living and a lack of political accountability. I think it’s premature to link them and treat them as a unified movement or uprising, although some were certainly inspired by the others.

But they do show a continent under strain. Youth unemployment is high, reaching above 25 per cent in countries like Sweden and Spain, and over 20 per cent in France. Rents have increased between 25 and 208 per cent across the European Union since 2010. Energy costs and inflation are rising thanks to Trump’s war against Iran, and governments are forced to spend more on defence instead of social services because Russia won’t stop launching wars and menacing its neighbours.

Some on the left view this as an exciting moment for Europe. They believe that the continent’s youth are on the verge of rising up and demanding change, transforming their countries into more just and equitable places.

I admit I don’t have such hope. In France, far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen is casting herself as a law-and-order candidate who can clean up the streets. She’s also leading in the polls ahead of next year’s French election.

In Spain, where people are protesting the fact that housing prices have risen around 80 per cent in major cities over the last decade, forcing many to live with their parents well into their 30s, the government has called early elections for November that will likely result in a coalition government between the centre and far-right. Many young people have been convinced that there will be more housing available if they support Vox’s deeply racist and dangerous remigration proposals.

But electoral wins by parties like France’s National Rally, Spain’s Vox, and Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland should worry us. Those results will ultimately lead to more xenophobic policies and fewer positive social outcomes. And that will lead to more frustration and more protests, which will cause more scaremongering and scapegoating. And around and around we go.

I hope I’m wrong, but it all makes me wonder what kind of overly romanticised drama will be produced about these protests in over half a century, or whether future spectators will remember this period as a cautionary tale.

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What I’m listening to:

• A fascinating conversation on the Sobremesa podcast about Vox’s electoral strategy in Spain.

• Lawfare’s Rational Security podcast, one of my go-to weekly listens, has a really good deep dive into the upcoming Israeli elections.

• A song by a Paris-based friend that’s relevant to the moment we’re living in.

What I’m reading:

• Vanity Fair has a bombshell piece alleging that the Dutch government hacked into Jared Kushner’s phone and monitored him as he accessed a Dubai-based bank account with millions of dollars from Azerbaijan. Worth reading.

• Serbia is heading to the polls today for an election that is a referendum on whether the student movement can succeed in shaking up the political landscape and loosen the influence of the authoritarian leader, Aleksandar Vučić, who has dominated Serbian politics for 14 years. The Guardian has a write-up about what’s at stake.

• Serbia’s acting president Ana Brnabić accused several members of a European Parliament delegation, due to visit Serbia to observe elections from 22 to 26 October, of being politically biased, Rapporteur reports.

• U.S. intelligence agencies say the failed drone attack operation at Germany’s Leipzig-Halle Airport this summer was one of the opening shots in Russia’s stepped-up campaign of covert action against NATO allies, European officials briefed on the findings told the Wall Street Journal.

• German authorities are investigating how a hole was cut into a fence surrounding Leipzig airport just last week, Reuters reports.

• U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner proposed that Europe should resume buying more Russian gas to help incentivise Russia to end the war, sources told the New York Times.

• U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg and presented him with an updated proposal to end the war in Ukraine, a U.S. official told Axios. Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European representatives in Norway the day before.

• Serhii Beskrestnov, a key aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told BBC News that Ukrainians have died because the country is still not receiving reliable U.S. warnings of incoming Russian attacks. Beskrestnov also said restrictions on Ukraine’s use of the Starlink internet network were ongoing.

• Elon Musk ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink relied on by Ukraine, a decision that sparked panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration, U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

• The EU is preparing to try and persuade Canada and the United Kingdom to increase their support for Ukraine as part of an effort to fill a €70 billion funding gap Ukraine faces next year, EU sources told Politico Europe.

• South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said the country will withdraw additional embassy personnel from Ukraine following Ukraine’s lack of “constructive response” in a dispute about North Korean prisoners of war, Reuters reports.

• U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) and House Intelligence ranking member Jim Himes (D-CT) said the Russian government launched a covert online influence campaign to sway public opinion and undermine bipartisan candidates sympathetic to Ukraine ahead of the U.S. midterms, Politico reports.

• Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said Lithuanian authorities thwarted an attempted sabotage against the Starlink network in Lithuania, the New York Times reports.

• Student-led protests continued in Albania with demands for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign, DW reports.

• Romania ended months of political paralysis when its parliament voted in Luca Niculescu as prime minister after three failed attempts to form a government, Politico Europe reports.

• Romania said that one sailor had died and three were missing after a ship was struck by a drone in the latest attack in the Black Sea that President Nicușor Dan blamed on Russia, AFP reports.

• A Czech communist who spent a decade in the most far-left political group in the European Parliament has joined the far-right Patriots for Europe, Rapporteur reports.

• Spain’s socialist government, under pressure ahead of elections, is rushing to send migrants who crossed from Morocco into the Spanish exclave Ceuta over the summer back home as quickly as possible. But Reuters reports that some migrants’ rights and safety are being put at risk.

• The European Commission is considering expanded powers for EU governments during migration emergencies, and considering whether mass arrivals alone should be enough to trigger exceptional measures, according to a Council note seen by Rapporteur.

• Arrivals to Europe have fallen sharply this year, but deaths along the Central Mediterranean routes keep climbing, according to new data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen betrayed the values of social democracy by ganging up to attack Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over migration, said Iratxe García, who leads the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group in the European Parliament. Rapporteur has the story.

• Spain’s far-right leader Santiago Abascal is boosting his international profile, inviting controversial Argentine President Javier Milei to Spain to support the far-right Vox during a tense election campaign in which the party could emerge as kingmaker, Rapporteur reports.

• Five European commissioners warned that a proposed €38 billion cut to the EU’s international aid budget could undermine the bloc’s global influence, according to a letter to MEPs seen by Rapporteur.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing to resume large-scale strikes against Iran and instructed the Israeli military to plan for a new major offensive earlier this month, sources told the Financial Times. Trump has endorsed Netanyahu, and both Israel and the U.S. are planning to ramp up strikes against Iran after their respective elections in late October and early November.

• If the polls are correct, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, will lose the upcoming national election. New Lines Magazine has a piece on Mansour Abbas, an Islamist politician in Israel who could be a kingmaker.

• Netanyahu said he had ordered a major military operation in the occupied West Bank and told troops to cordon off the city of Hebron after a shooting attack by two Palestinian men that killed two soldiers, CBS News reports.

• Thousands of Indonesian protestors have taken to the streets to voice anger over the government’s failure to stop fires in rainforests, the New York Times reports.

• Projected results suggest Albertans overwhelmingly voted against holding a referendum to leave Canada, the BBC reports.

• El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said he had launched a military operation to rescue four Salvadoran aviation technicians kidnapped by gangs in Haiti, warning of a more forceful response if they are not released alive and unharmed, the Associated Press reports.

• Sunday’s presidential runoff in Brazil could prolong the career of a political giant, left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or usher in a new generation of a political dynasty with the victory of right-wing Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro. NPR has the story.

• China has tried to mediate, unsuccessfully. So have Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. And yet the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan shows no sign of ending, and each side appears to have abandoned diplomacy, the New York Times reports.

• An outspoken critic of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame was found beheaded in neighbouring Uganda, the BBC reports.

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