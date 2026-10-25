Lazo Letters

Lazo Letters

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Bill Murray's avatar
Bill Murray
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Thank you, Cristina. I put some of the surprising immigration rhetoric from Tusk et al down to trying to emulate Mette Frederiksen's success on that front in Denmark. In Tusk's particular case, he's not just running against the PiS, but the PiS plus parties running strong to PiS's right. It's a theory, anyway....

Glad to see you back.

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