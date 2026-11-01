Finally, some good news.

A leaderless student movement beat Serbian autocrat Aleksandar Vučić in the polls in a stunning grassroots victory. In Brazil, the left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his far-right opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro. And in France, the government is caving to some of the protesters’ demands.

It’s rare to sit at my computer in the morning and breathe a sigh of relief. But I’m suddenly daydreaming about planning a trip back to Serbia, where I lived in the pre-Vučić era. Now all we need is a blue wave that can slam the brakes on some of the lunacy in Washington.

Spotted in Berlin months ago. A sticker reading “the students will win.”

In not-so-great news, elections in Israel were inconclusive and will likely lead to weeks of coalition wrangling. Both the U.S. and Israel appear to be gearing up for new strikes against Iran. And Spanish television is dominated by the horrible news of yet another major train accident, this one leading to at least 69 deaths.

Also this week, Gianluca Didino, a London-based author, wrote about a tiny community of Italian left-wing intellectuals and how they ended up in a small corner of South London.

This story is especially close to my heart because I spent some of the most formative years of my life in London, and the world Gianluca describes is utterly familiar. In fact, the first London squat I ever visited was in the borough where this essay unfolds.

During my time in London, the centre of gravity was still north of the Thames. But now, whenever I visit friends, they're more likely to be based in the south, in places like New Cross or Deptford, so I’ve had the pleasure of discovering some of the exact spots described in this essay.

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What I’m reading:

• Newly elected Serbian MPs on the Student List called for top figures in the police, intelligence, and judiciary to stand down, the BBC reports.

• Supporters of Serbia’s student opposition slammed Serbian state media, which supported former president Aleksandar Vučić, the New York Times reports. One anchor of a state television channel apologised on air for producing “one-sided information” for years, while protestors invaded the office of the editor-in-chief of a tabloid notorious for smearing Vučić’s critics. The leader of the student list, cardiologist Ilija Srdanović, pleaded with supporters to “not resort to any form of violence.”

• Georgia’s Constitutional Court began hearings to outlaw five major pro-Western opposition parties, Radio Free Europe reports.

• In elections overshadowed by Russian interference, record-low turnout produced an unclear result in Bulgarian presidential elections, Rapporteur reported. Incumbent President Iliana Yotova and former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov finished neck and neck.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were retaking territory through a series of offensives, Reuters reports.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Policy Adviser, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed Russia is discussing sanctions relief with the Trump administration for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the New York Times reports.

• U.S. Defence Department officials have in recent weeks asked several NATO countries to tone down their rhetoric on the threat posed by Russia, arguing that some of their statements have undermined continental security, sources told Reuters.

• Putin called Elon Musk a “genius” and revealed that Russia has been in contact with the SpaceX CEO as the country works to develop a rival satellite internet network, the Hill reports.

• Rights group Global Rights Compliance said a Russian network of brokers has taken North Koreans to work in Russia in exploitative conditions and in violation of United Nations sanctions, including some at factories that produce items Russia uses in the war in Ukraine. Reuters has the story.

• The re-elected leader of Italy’s far-right League, Matteo Salvini, pledged to press the government to halt aid to Ukraine, exposing coalition divisions, Rapporteur reports.

• The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board published an article claiming that the Trump administration has advocated that former Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán take over the role of United Nations Secretary-General.

• Al Jazeera has an explainer about the constitutional crisis currently unfolding in Poland, as the country’s government attempts to restore judicial independence after years of far-right political interference.

• The European Commission will propose giving the EU border agency Frontex new powers to return migrants outside the bloc as part of a sweeping overhaul, Politico Europe reports.

• Spain’s far-right Vox party is gaining ground among young voters ahead of November’s snap election, challenging traditional voting patterns in a country long dominated by mainstream parties, Rapporteur reports.

• The French government announced new teaching posts, expanded university admissions, and billions of euros in loans for school renovations in its first significant concessions to student protests, the Wall Street Journal reports.

• Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said Ireland will set up a government body that would, for the first time, undertake research and preparations for the possibility of future unity with Northern Ireland, which is currently part of the United Kingdom. The Irish Times has the story.

• Israeli elections resulted in a tie. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a right-wing government, while his opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, said voters rejected the longtime Israeli prime minister, as exit polls suggest the two blocs are deadlocked, Reuters reports.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days pleaded with Trump to show public support for his campaign, sources told Axios. The U.S. source said the White House sees Netanyahu’s aggressive lobbying as a “sign of desperation” and an indication that the Israeli leader thinks he’s losing.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to discredit the Israeli election results by claiming there was mass voting fraud in Arab communities, the BBC reports. Israeli police said there was no evidence to support Likud’s claims.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for weeks sought to orchestrate a new airstrike on Iran but ran into resistance from IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, senior Israeli defence officials and other sources told the New York Times.

• The United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on Palestine delivered a report to the UN General Assembly that said Israel was committing genocidal acts against Palestinian civilians in Gaza despite a cease-fire agreement.

• Israel has launched a wave of attacks on Gaza in the latest violations of a ceasefire it agreed with Hamas last October, Al Jazeera reports.

• Italy’s Foreign Ministry said five Italian activists detained by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank while seeking to protect Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest were released and repatriated. Reuters has the story.

• Israeli forces destroyed nine memorials in the occupied West Bank dedicated to Palestinians killed by Israel, in what analysts say is an attempt to erase Palestinian history and symbols of identity and resistance, the New Arab reports.

• The United States has told several Middle East countries to be prepared for a short, intense military campaign in Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

• A group of 21 Indian news publishers began a court challenge against a privacy law announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reports. The challenge told the Indian Supreme Court that the law would require journalists to seek consent from people they write about, amounting to pre-censorship that could lead newsrooms to shut down.

• Japan is lobbying a global financial crimes watchdog to remove Myanmar from its blacklist in another sign that major nations want to bring the country, which has been in a state of civil war for more than five years, back in from the cold. Reuters has the story.

• Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election win has triggered outrage in Trump’s orbit, Politico reports.

• Meanwhile, Lula’s surprise reelection victory has thrilled progressives, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who said the result was proof he can defy the polls predicting his defeat in November.

• Failed presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family have arrived in Florida after leaving Brazil, the Financial Times reports.

• From Miami, Flávio Bolsonaro labelled himself the “leader of Brazil,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Bolsonaro’s escape from Brazil relied heavily on deception and decoys, as well as the efforts of a small circle of Trump allies, senior U.S. officials, and Argentine President Javier Milei.

• Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado has returned to Venezuela, posing a challenge to the country’s US-backed interim government, the Financial Times reports.

• The Pentagon is funding a naval training facility in Ecuador’s port city Guayaquil, two officials told The Hill.

• The United Nations Human Rights Council said that Nicaragua’s co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have established a dictatorship and that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity have been committed,” the Associated Press reports.

• Trump applauded Canadian province Quebec’s new separatist Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for his election win three weeks ago, Axios reports. St-Pierre Plamondon vowed to hold Quebec’s third independence referendum, though he confirmed it would not happen until after Trump leaves office.

• The Trump administration agreed to send around $35 million in military aid to Cameroon’s military unit, previously accused of war crimes, as part of a wider arrangement to deport migrants to Cameroon, U.S. officials and congressional aides told the Wall Street Journal.

• The Ethiopian Orthodox Church said at least 60 people were killed in two separate attacks in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Oromia region in the past week, Reuters reports. The Oromia regional government and a source linked to the rebel alliance fighting government forces in the northern Tigray region traded blame for the attacks.

• The United Nations’ political mission in Somalia has ended, closing more than three decades of successive missions that helped rebuild a country shattered by civil war and leaving no agreed replacement to help rival leaders resolve disputes, the Associated Press reports.

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