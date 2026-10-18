Hallo, hola, zdravo! It’s been around 6 months since I last landed in your inbox, and yet new subscribers keep signing up despite my negligence. Thank you so much for being here!

For the new faces, I’m Cristina, a long-time foreign affairs journalist and writer who relocated from Washington, D.C./Baltimore – where I covered foreign policy and defence from the U.S. Congress for four years – to Berlin, Germany, at a time when fascism seems to be back in fashion, and Russia is ramping up its hybrid attacks.

Berlin, Germany, Bekky Bekks

Over the past year since I arrived in Berlin, I’ve worked as an editor for the Europe-focused publication Rapporteur (formerly Euractiv), navigated the bureaucracy in my new country, and kept a close watch on the European security landscape.

I’m no prepper, but I currently have a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, and a multi-day water supply stashed in my flat in response to the numerous attacks on Germany’s critical infrastructure.

As a refresher, Lazo Letters is a weekly newsletter about international news, and it’s the counterpart to Lazo Magazine, my experimental online publication for anyone crossing borders or thinking multiculturally.

In this space, you’ll find writing and reporting on international news and politics, travel, and living internationally. My aim is to make this a little corner of the Internet for people who care about the world.

Some announcements:

• Lazo Magazine is now participating in Project C’s Journalism Creators Startup Lab, a program for early-stage creator journalists launched with the support of the Google News Initiative. This is the program’s first cohort for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and we had our first live session last week.

I’ll be learning about editorial strategy, finances, and everything you need to know to run a media business.

All the participants and coaches I’ve met so far have been extremely cool and inspiring, and it’s been wonderful to meet others who believe in the vision for this little magazine and want to help me build it into a sustainable, thriving entity. 🫶

• Lazo Magazine put out a recent call for pitches and received hundreds of responses. We have stories coming out soon about Italians in London and Nigerians in Mexico, as well as reports from Romania and Armenia. If you want to support Lazo’s work, you can donate here or here or become a paid subscriber of this newsletter.

• My weekly reading list is back to keep you on top of world news. 👇👇👇

What I’m reading:

In the Berlin metro. “Kiss this unfit earth goodbye.”

• U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately “to the American and global marketplace.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Trump used this week’s peace talks in Miami as a “smokescreen” to pursue a deal with Russia, Politico reports.

• A bipartisan coalition of 12 U.S. senators published a letter calling Trump’s deal with Putin a “betrayal of the people of Ukraine” and a “gift to our adversary.”

• Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the deal provides Russia with “legitimacy as its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities,” Reuters reports.

• Zelenskyy told NPR that the Trump administration warned it could cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine unless Kyiv stops long-range drone strikes on oil refineries inside Russia.

• Zelenskyy said Ukraine will restart strikes on Russia’s oil refineries as he expressed anger over the “dangerous” withdrawal of U.S. intelligence and simultaneous weakening of Starlink satellite internet service at a time of intense Russian attacks, the Financial Times reports.

• Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk if he was “playing politics” with Starlink after Ukraine said the company had introduced a limit on some services. Reuters has the story. Poland pays for Ukraine’s Starlink subscription.

• Elon Musk suggested that the U.S. government was behind restrictions on the speed at which some of Ukraine's weapons can travel and stay connected to the Starlink internet network, the BBC reports.

• European officials told the Financial Times that the Trump administration is threatening to stop the procurement system that provides Ukraine with weapons so it can pressure Kyiv to stop its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

• Trump called for Ukraine to replace Zelenskyy with someone “who can make a deal” with Russia, Axios reports.

• The UK announced that it would accelerate deliveries of air defence missiles to Ukraine, Rapporteur reports. The British government announced a £45 million (€53.4 million) package of surface-to-air missiles.

• Russian pro-Kremlin military blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk, founder of the Rybar Telegram channel, was detained in Montenegro along with several associates, CNN reports.

• Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said drones struck two ships in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria, the Associated Press reports. He said Bulgaria was seeking NATO and EU assistance.

• Romania proposed setting up a joint NATO military command for the Black Sea, offering to host the structure as regional security incidents involving drones, sunken vessels, and naval mines raise concerns among coastal allies, Rapporteur reports.

• Director General of the Czech Security Information Service Michal Koudelka told a Czech parliamentary security conference that Russia could resort to riskier and more significant operations in NATO member states within months, Reuters reports.

• Slovakia is reviving a dormant cooperation forum with Moscow after five years, with Russian oil, gas, nuclear fuel and even the treatment of athletes on the agenda, Politico Europe reports.

• German police detained two more people in connection with a fire at a Starlink station in Poland last month, Reuters reports. Poland said two Turkish men had been detained in Germany on suspicion of being responsible.

• Protesters and police clashed in Albania’s capital for several days, with Prime Minister Edi Rama condemning “chaos” that has left government buildings badly damaged, AFP reports.

• More than 1,800 people were arrested in France after protesters supporting high school students clashed with police, with some demonstrations later spiralling out of control as buildings were set ablaze and shops looted, the Guardian reports.

• Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Moroccan naval vessels entered Spanish waters off Ceuta without permission after July’s mass migrant crossing into the North African enclave, Reuters reports.

• Rapporteur has a piece about how Spain's pro-migration rhetoric clashes with the country's tough on-the-ground migration policy over the past 20 years.

• Israeli forces raided the offices of two Palestinian NGOs in the occupied West Bank – the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association– and took control of the entrance to a major hospital, Al Jazeera reports.

• Colombia opened its embassy in Jerusalem, Reuters reports. Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella reversed his predecessor’s break with Israel by also restoring a free trade agreement between the two countries.

• A New York Times analysis of satellite imagery of southern Lebanon revealed that most of the villages in the region were flattened by Israel after an April cease-fire. Israeli forces deliberately demolished homes, schools, mosques, and roads, predominantly in Shiite Muslim villages.

• Nicaraguan families are begging for answers as dissenters vanish into the Ortega regime’s custody, Reuters reports.

• Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and independent watchdog groups accused Meta and its social media platforms of giving his presidential rival Flávio Bolsonaro favourable treatment, the New York Times reports.

• The founder of India’s cockroach political movement was detained ahead of a planned protest in Delhi as ongoing youth-led demonstrations continue to pose one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12 years of power, the BBC reports.

• Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed named a caretaker government to stabilise the northern Tigray region and prepare for an election within six months, Reuters reports.

• Just Security has a lengthy explainer about the conflict kicking off in Ethiopia, particularly the rivalry between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and how Eritrea could get dragged in.

• Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh asked the United Nations Security Council to take deterrent measures against Ethiopia, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Saleh said Ethiopian claims of Eritrean incursions into northern Ethiopia were part of a plan to justify a war of aggression.

• A U.S.-funded medical trial that will withhold hepatitis B vaccines from thousands of newborn babies in Guinea-Bissau has been given the green light despite protests, the Guardian reports.

• The former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, will head a new alliance with Rwanda-backed rebels, further complicating U.S. efforts to broker peace in the mineral-rich country, the Financial Times reports.

You can write to me for any reason at c.maza@protonmail.com.

If you’re interested in working together, you can write to hello@cristinmaza.com. I’m taking on more freelance clients this season, too.