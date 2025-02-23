The mood in Europe in the week after the Munich Security Conference can be summed up in just one word: dark.

Donald Trump and his allies have, in the last few weeks, completely abandoned Europe and Ukraine. Trump cut both out of ongoing negotiations with Russia to end the war. He started making unreasonable demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and then called him a dictator when he didn’t capitulate.

Trump has also been parroting Russian talking points left and right. He’s talking about normalizing business ties between the U.S. and Russia, a move that would violate U.S. sanctions, and he wants to organize an official visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, European officials tell me they aren’t sure the United States is an ally anymore. They know they must step up and strengthen their defense, but they don’t have the money, military hardware, or manpower to do it quickly. Some have argued that it could be a choice for Europe to bolster the security of EU countries already in NATO or Ukraine. There aren’t resources for both, and it’s pretty clear that if there’s a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia will use that to rebuild its military and launch further attacks to test Western unity. Many believe that Russia plans to test NATO’s Article 5 in the next few years.

That means just one thing: there will either be a broader war in Europe, or NATO will prove hollow without America’s backing, and Western Europe will be left incredibly vulnerable. Neither of those seems like a good option from this side of the pond. You can read about all of this in greater detail in the sections below, including my reporting from Munich. Meanwhile, here are some pictures of the snow I had to trudge through in Germany.

Munich, 2025.

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What I’m writing:

• From Munich, I reported on how Europe is responding to the Trump administration's decision to exclude Ukraine and the European Union from peace negotiations. This story is unlocked and free to read.

• In Munich, I spoke to Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna about European security, the war in Ukraine, and the Trump administration’s approach to both. This interview is unlocked and free to read.

My weekly news blurbs:

What I’m reading:

• Donald Trump falsely suggested that Ukraine started the war with Russia, stating that Kyiv “should have never started” the war and “could have made a deal.” CNN has the story.

• Trump later said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “better move fast” or “he is not going to have a [c]ountry left,” seemingly putting Ukraine’s continued sovereignty into question. Trump also described Zelenskyy as a “dictator.” The Associated Press has the story.

• President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled a planned trip to Saudi Arabia to protest Kyiv’s exclusion from the Russia-U.S. talks, saying that the lack of invitation was a “surprise.” The New York Times has the story.

• Bloomberg reports that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pushed for Kyiv to be represented in Riyadh, but both Washington and Moscow vetoed it.

• U.S. and Russian participants have met in Switzerland for unofficial talks in the past months, including as recently as last week, Reuters reports.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told his aides to reject the Trump administration’s proposal to grant the United States access to rare earth minerals because the offer included insufficient security guarantees for Ukraine, NBC News reports.

• The Telegraph has a leaked draft of the contract Trump presented to Zelensky, which demands $500 billion in minerals and access to infrastructure, oil, and gas. The paper describes the proposals as “terms normally imposed on aggressor states defeated in war.” It would see Ukraine give up a more significant share of its GDP than the reparations imposed on Germany at Versailles.

• Trump’s Washington is objecting to the phrase “Russian aggression” in a planned statement from G7 countries to mark the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

• Ukraine has progressed in its fight against corruption — despite the ongoing war with Russia, says a report by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group GRECO.

• Ukraine has attempted to install tiny bombs in the goggles that Russian soldiers use to control drones in a plan inspired by Israel’s exploding pagers plot, the New York Times reports.

• The United Kingdom and France are drawing up plans to create a “reassurance force” to ensure Ukraine is not attacked by Russia again, Bloomberg reports. The two countries are trying to persuade other European nations to supply personnel and equipment to the force, likely entailing the deployment of less than 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.

• In Brussels, the center-right European People's Party, the Socialists and Democrats, the liberal Renew Europe, and the Greens signed a joint statement saying that Europe can "no longer fully rely on the United States to defend our shared values and interests."

• Austria’s two main centrist parties are moving towards a coalition deal following the far-right Freedom Party’s failure to form a government, Reuters reports.

• The U.S. Agency for International Development deputy administrator, Pete Marocco, has pledged to halt all aid programs that “intervene” in Hungary’s internal affairs, the New York Times reports.

• Russia will likely maintain a reduced military presence in Syria, with Moscow close to striking a deal with the interim Syrian government, Bloomberg reports.

• Israel’s ongoing military campaign has triggered the most significant displacement of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank since 1967, the New York Times reports.

• Afghan refugees in Pakistan are facing arrests and harassment as part of a mass expulsion campaign, Reuters reports.

• Brazil’s top prosecutor formally charged former President Jair Bolsonaro with planning a coup, alleging that the plot included a plan to poison the current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and kill a Supreme Court judge. The Associated Press has the story.

• The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary announced a plan to form a breakaway government for Sudan at a political event in Kenya, the New York Times reports.

• RSF fighters killed more than 200 unarmed civilians, including infants, in a three-day assault in Sudan’s White Nile state, the Associated Press reports.

• The State Department office overseeing the resettlement of Afghan refugees has been told to start planning to close by April, Reuters reports.

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