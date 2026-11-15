Some of the biggest news of the week was the back-to-back diplomatic gatherings aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. But it’s hard to tell whether anything meaningful came out of the many meetings. Some participants said the two days of talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were constructive, and they did lead to an agreement on a prisoner swap, which will be a relief for many Ukrainian families.

However, those talks were followed by yet another trip to Moscow by Trump envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who apparently asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “blessing” to allow Europeans to join discussions that directly affect them. Putin apparently gets to make this decision because the Americans are unwilling to impose any kind of repercussions on Russia if he doesn’t give Europe a seat at the table.

Then there were more discussions in Dublin, particularly among EU leaders, but Europeans can’t seem to figure out who would represent them, even if Putin lets them join.

Meanwhile, Putin’s demands are as maximalist and unrealistic as ever. Nearly five years in and he still seems determined to let this bloodbath drag on. In Ireland, the Prime Minister of Latvia said that Europe needs to grow “bigger balls” to face down Putin. It’s hard to disagree.

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People preparing to plant trees in Argentina.

In some lighter news, friend-of-the-newsletter Kristi Eaton wrote for Lazo Magazine this week about a travel company in Argentina on a mission to plant 500,000 trees.

Aside from my regular job and my work on Lazo, some of you will know that I’m also an enthusiastic reader. Since I’m steeped in non-fiction in my everyday life, I mostly read fiction for fun these days. During the pandemic, I started keeping a list of the books I read, and I typically average 20-something per year. It’s not a huge number, but it keeps me entertained. In 2024, many of my favourite authors released new books, so I read more than usual. By contrast, 2025 was the year I upended my life and moved to Germany, and so I read much less. I’m almost on track to hit my average again this year, which probably means my nervous system is somewhat back to normal.

Recently, I read Acts of Desperation by Megan Nolan, I’m a Fan by Sheena Patel, and Waist Deep by Linea Maja Ernst. I have a tendency to read books by women about overly educated and angsty urban hipsters who meditate on the nature of social relationships and structures. I wonder why.

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But during my recent trip to Spain, I devoured a novel so quickly that my Kindle died, leaving me to spend the three-hour flight back to Germany alone with my thoughts (Note to self: always pack the charger for your e-reader). I started reading on the flight over and finished it on the last night in the country, staying up way too late and quietly weeping into my pillow while my father slept in the room next door. Needless to say, I loved this book, which is loosely about the people you meet while living abroad and the person you become because of them. That topic felt very Lazo-coded to me, so I’m sharing it here. It’s also about LGBTQ love, the AIDS epidemic, and Paris in the 70s. Highly, highly recommend.

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What (else) I’m reading:

• Russia’s war on Ukraine could end this winter, Lithuania’s finance minister told Rapporteur, citing Moscow’s colossal casualties, minimal battlefield gains, and pressure from Donald Trump.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Abu Dhabi were “constructive and quite substantive,” the BBC reports. The talks took place over two days.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia will not compromise on its hardline demands or water down its territorial demands to control parts of Ukraine, AFP reports.

• The United States has asked Russia to submit a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe that includes Russian steps to ease tensions with the continent, sources told Axios.

• The U.S. has apparently floated the idea of Ukraine giving up the Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership. Al Jazeera has the story.

• Finland’s NATO membership is not on the table as part of a potential peace deal to end hostilities five years into Russia’s war in Ukraine, the country’s defence minister said. Rapporteur has the story.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised more “personnel decisions” at Ukraine’s domestic security service, SBU, after anti-corruption authorities unveiled charges against several senior security and law enforcement officials over their alleged role in shielding a vast criminal ring. Reuters has the story.

• NATO allies are considering the biggest overhaul of their military planning in at least two decades to prioritise fighting Russia over providing troops for places like Iraq and Afghanistan, four NATO diplomats briefed on the draft planning document told Politico Europe.

• Russia’s Federal Security Service said it had arrested two people it described as agents of the Polish secret service for gathering information on military facilities in Russia’s western Kaliningrad region. Reuters has the write-up.

• Russian prosecutors asked a court to sentence Kaliningrad lawyer Maria Bontsler - known for representing defendants in politically sensitive cases – to 15 years in prison on charges of high treason, Voice of America reports. She was later sentenced to 12 years.

• Russia was rocked by two car bomb attacks that killed a senior military figure and seriously injured a suspected intelligence agent, the latest in a series of assassination attempts believed to have been orchestrated by Kyiv, the Guardian reports.

• U.S. Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, a U.S. Army officer arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of trying to spy for Russia, will face charges at the end of this week or the beginning of next week in the United Kingdom, sources told the New York Times

• Poland’s Internal Security Agency said two Ukrainian men suspected of espionage and sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence services were arrested, Reuters reported.

• Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on Wednesday said “the permanent presence of U.S. troops in Poland has been greenlit by the Pentagon,” the Hill reports.

• Tens of thousands of Polish nationalist sympathisers gathered in Warsaw for an annual Independence Day March, just days after a deadly shooting spree in Krakow shook the country, AFP reports.

• A covert Russian network sought to exploit last month’s riots and protests in France by using social media to blame the unrest on uncontrolled immigration, according to an internal EU assessment seen by Reuters.

• Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of “classic blackmail” after he threatened to block agreement on the EU’s next seven-year budget unless member countries agreed to fill Ukraine’s funding gap, Politico Europe reports.

• Germany must rein in a massive borrowing binge that is financing an overhaul of the military, otherwise it risks a surge in its debt levels, a group of economists warned. AFP has the write-up.

• Spanish unions said more than three million Spaniards protested the country’s growing crisis in mostly peaceful strikes, Reuters reports. Amnesty International said it documented excessive use of police force, including blows with batons on peaceful protesters and indiscriminate use of pepper spray on crowds.

• Thousands of Spaniards left their workplaces and hit the streets as a general strike sought to crank up pressure on the key issue of housing weeks before a snap election, AFP reports.

• Politico Europe has an excellent deep dive into Spain’s housing crisis, with interactive maps that show how much rents have increased across Europe over the last decade.

• Spain’s interim lower house of parliament ratified housing measures designed to limit evictions and real estate speculation a day after a general strike and major street protests over the European nation’s housing cost crunch, ABC reports. The centre-right Partido Popular has already said it will repeal the measure if it wins the upcoming elections.

• Authorities in El Hierro, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, have declared an emergency and asked the government in Madrid for help after a surge in migrants and refugees arriving by boat, Al Jazeera reports.

• European governments are formally being asked to consider a “broad review” of the EU’s migration and asylum rules next year, potentially paving the way for changes barely six months after the new system came into force. Rapporteur has the story.

• Cybersecurity company CloudSek published a report that said a hacking group tied to Kazakhstan recently used AI to steal more than 2,000 national security-related documents from Tajikistan. Reuters has the story.

• A United Nations special rapporteur has urged Australia to set national minimum standards for Indigenous rights, calling the current state "embarrassing" for the country’s international reputation, ABC Australia reports.

• In recent weeks, Argentina’s President Javier Milei has launched an unexpected ultranationalist offensive: a sudden, high-profile attempt to claim the Falkland Islands, also known in Spanish as the Malvinas, which have been under British control since 1833. New Lines Magazine has the story.

• Prosecutors in Paraguay charged recently deposed former President Santiago Peña with two crimes linked to the collapse of a major bank that has jeopardised the savings of hundreds of thousands of account holders and unleashed the nation's biggest political crisis in a decade, ABC reports.

• State Department officials quietly raised objections to El Salvador’s gang-fighting efforts in Haiti, even as Trump offered his full support, sources told Axios.

• A United Kingdom final court of appeal struck down a centuries-old gay sex ban in Trinidad and Tobago, the Associated Press reports.

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