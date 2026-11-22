There was a lot of interesting foreign-affairs news this week, and I included it all at the bottom. But first, I’m back with another interview.

I first connected with Samantha LoDuca through her work with Dreams Abroad, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that supports mid-career professionals in pursuing experiences in different countries. But I quickly realised that Samantha’s entire day job also focuses on helping people move overseas, and that global mobility is a career in its own right.

On the road, by Pang Yuhao.

When I spoke to Samantha, I realised how much I’ve been raw dogging my own moves abroad. It’s almost startling to think how much easier my life would have been with this kind of support.

I sat down with Samantha, an American based in Spain, to learn more about the global mobility industry and who it’s for. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How would you describe the global mobility industry to someone who has no idea what it is?

I get this a lot because many people don’t know. At a high level, I usually explain it as being the business of moving people. Global mobility is an all-encompassing name for an industry that supports moving people internationally.

There are a few main facets. When you’re talking about international moves, immigration is a big arm of global mobility. That also includes moving people physically. How do we move your stuff? What are the customs rules, taxes, and all of that? Expat taxes can be a nightmare. It takes a lot of expertise.

It can also involve selling a house in one location or buying one in another.

A bunch of us help facilitate this process, usually for business-driven reasons. So when companies want to move someone from one country to another, the goal is to make it as stress-free as possible so the employee arrives in the new country and becomes productive as quickly as possible.

That’s really hard, especially in a new culture where you don’t speak the language. Cultural training and intelligence are a huge part of the job.

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Do you work for a company that moves its staff around, or can individuals contact you to ask for help moving to a different country?

It really depends. My first two main roles were in-house. For example, a company like Amazon would have a large global mobility team because they likely move many engineers and internal leaders.

Now, I work for an immigration law firm, and we have many clients. I work with one client, so I’m basically doing the same thing. I work with one company, and I help them move people. But generally, an immigration law firm has many clients, and you help get work permits and other things for different companies.

Immigration law firms can also handle personal applications. You could reach out to them and say, “Hey, I want to go to Singapore. Could you help me get a certain permit?” And then there are more boutique firms that focus on personal support.

There is a huge network of suppliers and vendors, and how they work and who they work with depends on a lot of things.

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What qualifications do you need to have a job like yours? Do you have to be a tax expert or an immigration lawyer?

There are many different types of jobs in the industry. Many people end up in global mobility by accident, especially on the corporate side. In a company, much global mobility work happens within human resources.

I’m a unique case because I learned about global mobility in university. I was studying international business and human resources, and global mobility is basically the intersection of those two. I heard about it and couldn’t believe it was a thing, so I tried to get into the space. It’s not always easy because you need some level of expertise. For example, there are tax-specific vendors like Deloitte or KPMG. Usually, you need to have tax knowledge.

I know someone who started on the government immigration side, working for USCIS [United States Citizenship and Immigration Services]. They liked the immigration side of things, but they didn’t want to work for USCIS anymore, so they thought, what else can I do? It was a natural fit to move to the other side. Instead of reviewing the applications, you’re facilitating their submission.

When I think about moving to a different country, I think of there being several buckets. There’s immigration and the right to work, there’s figuring out your taxes, and then there’s housing and healthcare. Is there another one I’m missing?

Normally, this is what the process looks like. Let’s say you work for my company and we’re going to move you to Singapore. We’d initiate you with an immigration firm, and they’d work on getting you your employment pass. Then we’d initiate you with a tax firm, and they'd help you figure out your German, U.S., and Singaporean taxes, especially for that first year after you move.

Then we’d usually start you with a relocation vendor. That's another company with a huge network of people. They would connect you with a consultant, who would connect you with a leasing or real estate agency to help you find housing. If you’re selling a home, they’ll connect you with an expert to help you sell it, since you usually have to do it fairly quickly and there are a lot of rules and requirements.

Then there’s understanding what you need to do to get a driver’s license, car insurance, things you don’t usually think about until you’re on the ground, but can be difficult in certain places. They’d also provide some guidance on health insurance, how to get a Social Security number or a tax identification number, all of those sorts of things.

And then, an area I really like: they might offer cultural training. You can learn about the differences between the culture you’re coming from and the culture you’re going to, which helps you navigate a different culture, especially in the workplace. It’s very silly, for example, to move someone to Japan and not train them on how to do business in Japan. They will not succeed.

It’s very multifaceted, but the main buckets are usually tax, relocation, and immigration.

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What I’m reading:

• The Conversationalist has an essay from Tbilisi, Georgia about Vashlovani Street and the city’s queer clubs.

• Countries reliant on oil, gas and coal won a major concession at global climate talks after a draft agreement dropped a reference to the phase-out of fossil fuels and put carbon capture technologies at its centre for the first time, the Financial Times reports.

• More than 30 leaders gathered in Berlin for talks about supporting Ukraine, an attempt to send a signal to U.S. President Donald Trump as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Rapporteur has the story.

• After years of stalled membership talks, Serbia’s new reformist parliamentary majority plans to hold a referendum on whether to join the EU, two figures from the Student List told Rapporteur.

• Three weeks after winning a landslide election victory, Serbia's Student List movement was sworn in as lawmakers, Radio Free Europe reports.

• The European People’s Party is poised to suspend Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party from its ranks as an associate member, Rapporteur reports. The Serbian party will be given one year to meet a series of demands, from improving media freedom to fighting corruption, or face permanent expulsion from the pan-EU organisation.

• Marta Kos, the EU’s commissioner for enlargement, expressed regret after a Serbian nationalist song about Kosovo was played at an EU concert, Rapporteur reports.

• A court in The Hague convicted former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci of obstructing justice and attempting to influence witnesses during his recent war crimes trial and sentenced him to 17 months in prison, DW reports.

• Russia’s leader has no desire for peace and is instead making maximalist demands to distract and disorient European countries, Kristen Michal, prime minister of Estonia, told Rapporteur.

• Russia, in last week’s trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi, reiterated its pre-war demands that NATO retrench to the positions the alliance held in 1997, according to a copy of the demands obtained by the New York Times.

• Estonia said it would close its border with Russia after stopping what it said was an attempted arson attack by Russia’s GRU military intelligence on a drone factory, AFP reports.

• Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Estonia of planning to erect a new “Iron Curtain,” and said Russia would respond after Estonia said it would close its border with Russia for at least six months, Reuters reports.

• Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russian projectiles entering his country’s territory appeared to be part of an “intentional provocation” from Moscow, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump characterised earlier Russian incursions as happening by “mistake,” Politico Europe reports. Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Russia violated Poland’s airspace with three objects, allegedly two missiles and one drone.

• The Russian embassy in Romania denied that a cyberattack on a Romanian government organisation last year was controlled by Russia, Reuters reports. Romania’s intelligence agency SRI said earlier this month that the Russian-linked hacking group Turla was behind the Dec. 2025 cyberattack.

• Russian man Igor D’iu was arrested yesterday in California's Silicon Valley for allegedly attempting to spy on employees of defence firm Palantir because of their support for Ukraine’s military, the BBC reports.

• Questions are mounting over the future of the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism – through which Europe purchases U.S. military equipment for Ukraine – after Poland suspended contributions and overall funding commitments fell short of the target. Rapporteur has the story.

• Ukrainian strikes destroyed a section of the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea and Russia, hitting one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s showcase projects after weeks of Russian missile and drone strikes against bridges in Kyiv. The Wall Street Journal has the story.

• Austrian officials confirmed that an inquiry into former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and her citizenship could be revoked, the New York Times reports. Kneissl moved to Russia in 2023 to run a think tank and praised the country for its “genuine freedom.”

• Intelligence services in Greece and North Macedonia have uncovered an alleged Iran-linked terrorist network that was planning attacks on European soil in coordination with local criminal networks, Rapporteur reports.

• A defeat for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would deal a fresh blow to Europe’s embattled left, depriving the European Council of one of its loudest voices as the EU’s political balance shifts further to the right, Rapporteur reports.

• Five EU countries – Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece and the Netherlands – agreed on a model for so-called return hubs, or facilities outside the bloc where migrants could be transferred while awaiting deportation. The announcement comes after months of debate over how the facilities would operate and whether they would meet international human rights obligations. Rapporteur has the story.

• As Czechs commemorated the 1989 Velvet Revolution this week, Andrej Babiš, the country’s prime minister, was in Israel, missing anniversary celebrations amid mounting protests against his government. Rapporteur has the story.

• Hundreds of thousands of Czech citizens gathered in the capital, Prague, to protest against a plan by the government of Czech billionaire Andrej Babiš to overhaul funding for public broadcasters, the Associated Press reports.

• UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham signed an agreement with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev just hours after a court in Azerbaijan sentenced a journalist to 10 years in prison and an activist to nine on charges widely believed to be trumped up, OC Media reports.

• Former United Kingdom Deputy Minister David Lammy urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to take the Labour Party into the next general election with a pledge to rejoin the EU, the BBC reports.

• The U.S. Senate rejected a war powers resolution aimed at forcing Donald Trump to halt fighting with Iran, with Republicans once again defending a conflict that played a major role in their sweeping midterm election losses, the Guardian reports.

• Israeli spy agency Mossad’s Director Roman Gofman visited Washington, D.C., for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the Iran war, sources told Axios.

• The Wall Street Journal reported that Gofman pushed for renewed U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran.

• Israeli Prime Minister-elect Gadi Eisenkot accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fueling a “racist” campaign against Israel’s Arab citizens, the New York Times reports.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp is facing allegations that it gave Israeli police information that led to the arrest of Arab party workers on election day, the Washington Post reports.

• Israel’s parliament elected Matan Kahana as the new speaker, in a win for Prime Minister-elect Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and those opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the New York Times reports. Kahana pledged to serve all citizens of Israel, regardless of race, religion, or gender.

• On Sri Lanka’s struggling east coast, the majority-Muslim town of Arugam Bay has become a Little Tel Aviv of sorts during the surf season, with thousands of former Israeli soldiers arriving to let off steam after their service. New Lines Magazine has the story.

• Saudi-backed forces in Yemen, called the Southern Armed Forces, said they were withdrawing from the country’s Red Sea coast, where they had been fighting to retake strategic territory from the Iran-aligned Houthi militia, to protect the interim capital, Aden. The New York Times has the story.

• Southeast Asian leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said that Myanmar has failed to comply with a 2021 peace plan and that its military and other armed groups continue to attack civilians, prompting the group to extend a ban on Myanmar’s leader, Min Aung Hlaing, attending the bloc’s annual summit. The Associated Press has the story.

• The International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide in its 2017 military campaign that killed at least 10,000 Rohingya and drove more than 700,000 members of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh, Bloomberg reports.

• Ethiopia and Eritrea have amassed forces along their shared border and are within striking distance of one another, sources told Reuters.

• The Islamic State and al-Qaeda have spent years fighting each other for swaths of territory and pinning the three embattled military regimes in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger into ever-tighter corners, according to the Financial Times, which looked at the fight for dominance between the two groups.

• Former State Department policy chief Jeremy Lewin in September suggested to Guyanese Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud that Guyana should consider ceding some of its territory to neighbouring Venezuela, a comment that shocked officials and forced the United States to reassure them that U.S. policy regarding the countries’ borders had not changed, sources told Reuters.

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