Lazo Letters

Lazo Letters

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Sep 24, 2023

I am getting really sick of politicians.

I know that I am whining, but so many of our problems stem from Washington's mishandling of problems.

I know, we have the government that we deserve, but enough is enough.

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