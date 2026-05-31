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Inside Jinwar.
The All-Women’s Village in Syria Where Refugees Are Rebuilding Their Lives.
May 31
•
Cristina Maza
6
Long weekend reads
Glod, Chechnya, and Bolvia & Turkey.
May 25
•
Cristina Maza
5
3
For those who just want the reading list.
And some views of Berlin.
May 17
•
Cristina Maza
5
A grueling winter
My long and unglamorous moving abroad tale
May 17
•
Cristina Maza
10
1
2
Recovering from Beltane in Berlin.
No filter weekend snapshots.
May 10
•
Cristina Maza
5
Bonjour/Hi
Inside Québec's Language Debate and Canada's Most Bilingual City
May 3
•
Cristina Maza
4
April 2026
News from around the world
A simple one this week.
Apr 26
•
Cristina Maza
4
Is journalism dead or just dying?
Thinking about weird corners of the Internet.
Apr 19
•
Cristina Maza
7
2
Watching war (s?)
Plus, the Hungarian elections and a trip to Italy.
Apr 12
•
Cristina Maza
5
Searching for books in sad times.
Happy Sunday.
Apr 5
•
Cristina Maza
2
1
March 2026
Weekend reads
And some photos
Mar 29
•
Cristina Maza
4
2
February 2026
In Myanmar, the Old Guard and New Blood Are Uniting To Fight the Junta
Happy Sunday, everyone.
Feb 8
•
Cristina Maza
5
1
© 2026 Cristina Maza
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